Big Names Set For Jersey Fundraiser

Jersey 4 Jersey has a big name line-up ready to appear on a broadcast fundraiser April 22. The one hour event, to be broadcast on a variety of platforms, will benefit the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund (NJPRF).

“New Jersey is on the front lines of this pandemic, making it more important than ever for us to do what Jersey does best – take care of one another,” said New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy. “That’s why we’re asking everyone in our state to join the NJPRF and some of New Jersey’s finest for some much-needed musical entertainment, levity and Jersey Pride during these unprecedented times.”

Among those who have said they will take part include, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Saquon Barkley, Tony Bennett, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Halsey, Chelsea Handler, Charlie Puth, Kelly Ripa, Jon Stewart and SZA.

Along with airing on several NYC TV stations and streaming platforms, a number of radio outlets including 1010 WINS, WCBS 880, CBS-FM, WFAN, New York’s Country 94.7, Alt 92.3, Q104.3, will carry the broadcast.