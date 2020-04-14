Preach Podcast Host Moving On

Lee Hale, host of KUER 90.1, NPR Utah’s Preach Podcast, is moving to Washington D.C. to become Editor and Producer of All Things Considered. Hale, who also worked as a religion and education reporter at KUER, has hosted the podcast for two seasons.

The podcast about the messiness of faith was launched in September of 2019. It featured more than two dozen intimate conversations with a diverse range of guests about their doubts and beliefs.

“It was so encouraging to find out how hungry we all are to talk about these things,” said Hale. “I’m so grateful to all our guests, and all our listeners, for sharing the stories of their faith ​—​ messiness and all ​—​ with us.”

The last Preach podcast will be released April 17.