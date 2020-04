Bumping off the US Census Bureau, Lowes was the number one advertiser for radio last week, according to media Monitors. The Home Improvement big box ran 63,150 commercials on radio stations across the country.

The U.S. Census Bureau was next with 59,583, followed by Progressive Insurance (57,531), GEICO (36,248) and Quicken Loans (32,343) which jumped into the top five after not even being in the top 100 the week prior.