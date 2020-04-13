Coronavirus Podcast Episode #20 – KJ Allen

KJ Allen is the President of The Oconee Radio Group in Georgia. Radio Ink Publisher Deborah Parenti interviews KJ about his team is handling the coronavirus crisis and what the company is doing to help local advertisers stay in business. LISTEN

Please make sure you subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts. Listen to every episode HERE. RADIO INK’S CORONAVIRUS PODCAST IS SPONSORED BY DOTFM.