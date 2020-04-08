What About Cumulus Executives?

In an earlier videotaped message to employees, CEO Mary Berner announced the salary cuts the Cumulus executive team would be taking to help spread the pain around during the crisis that has put the brakes on advertising dollars. Here are those details.

The Cumulus leadership team unanimously decided to take a 25% salary cut, and to forego all incentive compensation for the year, which Berner said would result in average total compensation reductions for the year of over 40% for the team, and with most senior leaders, including Berner seeing total salry reductions of over 50%.