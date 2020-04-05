The NAB’s PSA Is A Big Hit

The National Association of Broadcasters says local radio and TV stations across America have donated an estimated $42 million in airtime for a PSA campaign on COVID-19 since launch on March 12. More than 175,000 PSAs, aimed at helping educate Americans about preventing the spread of the virus, have aired so far.

The PSA effort is part of a Coronavirus Response Toolkit, an online resource to help broadcast radio and TV stations accurately cover the coronavirus disease and prepare for the impact on their staff, community and businesses. NAB also recently launched a compilation of stories about broadcasters’ efforts to support local small businesses facing hardships.