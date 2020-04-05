FCC Wants Your Input on GeoBrodcast

The FCC is requesting comments on the petition filed by GeoBroadcast Solutions on March 13 seeking a rule change that would permit radio broadcasters to air geo-targeted programming, including emergency alerts, news, and advertising on a voluntary basis. The technology, called ZoneCasting, has been in development by GeoBroadcast Solutions since 2011.

Members of the public can go to https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/filings and enter proceeding number RM-11854 to file a comment.

The rule GeoBroadcast seeks to change relates to FM boosters, and no changes to the FCC’s rules regarding translators or interference are necessary. The new rule would be similar to the 2017 FCC decision that allowed television broadcasters to use the Next Generation TV standard—also known as ATSC 3.0 ̶−and distribute geo-targeted programming.