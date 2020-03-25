Triton: News Listening Up 

Triton Digital has released new data showing the growth in listening to the news format on both AM/FM streams and station formats during this coronavirus crisis.

Comparing the period of March 6-12 to March 13-19, data from Triton’s Webcast Metrics streaming measurement service showed a 14% increase in the share of streaming attributable to News/Talk formatted radio stations, which grew from a 29% share to 33%. The share of streaming contributed by Sports radio held constant at 8%, while music’s share of streaming declined from 64% to 59%.

Triton also reports that consumption patterns by device remain very stable, with streaming on mobile devices increasing from 49% to 51% of the total. Further, the share of streaming on Desktops/Laptops decreased slightly from 27% to 25%, while Smart Speaker’s share of consumption held stable at 21%.