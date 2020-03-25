iHeart, Fox Announce Concert For America

On Wednesday iHeartMedia and Fox announced The iHeart Living Room Concert For America, a music event to provide entertainment relief and support for Americans to help fight the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The concert will be this Sunday night.

Hosted by Elton John, the event will feature performances by Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw and others, all broadcasting from their own homes. The performances will be filmed with their personal cell phones, cameras and audio equipment, to ensure the health and safety of all involved.

The concert will air in the iHeartRadio Music Awards’ original broadcast timeslot — Sunday, March 29, from 9:00-10:00 PM ET/6:00-7:00 PM PT on FOX — and on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide. The concert will be broadcast commercial-free.

In addition to featuring music, the hour-long concert will pay tribute to the front line health professionals, first responders and local heroes who are putting their lives in harm’s way to help their neighbors and fight the spread of the virus. It also will encourage viewers to support two of the many charitable organizations helping victims and first responders during the pandemic: Feeding America® and First Responders Children’s Foundation.