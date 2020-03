Local Media in San Diego is selling KFMB-AM to iHeart for $1.2 million. That brings the iHeart cluster in San Diego up to eight stations.

KFMB will continue to broadcast its existing talk format and will retain the majority of its programming lineup including local hosts Mark Larson and Mike Slater.

On March 18, iHeartMedia resumed programming KFMB-AM under an LMA. The company expects this deal to close in 60 days.