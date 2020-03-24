Rebecca Marshall Leaves KXL

Marshall has taken a job with the American Red Cross in Portland overseeing volunteers and staff. Marshall was at Alpha’s KXL in Portland for 20 years as an anchor, and spent the past 16 years as anchor and news director.
Marshall has taken a job with the American Red Cross in Portland overseeing volunteers and staff. Marshall was at Alpha’s KXL in Portland for 20 years as an anchor, and spent the past 16 years as anchor and news director.
Daily industry headlines plus breaking news bulletins.
The 2020 Medallas de Cortez Finalists
Radio's Fantastic Facilities