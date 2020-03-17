Westwood One’s March Madness From The Vaults

With the NCAA’s March Madness playoffs cancelled due to the coronavirus, Westwood One will rerun 15 Great Games in NCAA Tournament History to help college basketball fans experience the madness of March.

The three-week run of games will begin Thursday, March 19, at 8 p.m. ET, with the 1979 NCAA championship game between Michigan State and Indiana State, which starred Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. At halftime, Westwood One will air an interview with Johnson and Bird discussing the game and their long rivalry. The series will conclude with an encore presentation of last year’s NCAA championship game between Virginia and Texas Tech on Monday, April 6, at 8 p.m. ET.

Each game will feature play-by-play as it aired originally, edited down to minimize interruptions, and will include interviews and additional perspective from some of the players and coaches involved in the contest. Kevin Kugler, Jason Horowitz, or Ryan Radtke will host these games, which also include the 1982 NCAA championship game when Michael Jordan hit the game-winning shot for North Carolina, Villanova’s 1985 upset over Georgetown, Davidson’s 2008 victory over Gonzaga when Steph Curry scored 40 points, and the historic 2018 first-round matchup when UMBC became the first #16 seed to beat a #1 seed (Virginia).