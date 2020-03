The folks at WMAS/Springfield, MA (94.7 WMAS) raised a whopping $226,878 with their Baystate Children’s Hospital Radiothon to benefit Baystate Children’s Hospital in Springfield, Massachusetts.

“With Coronovirus taking over the conversation, we are still doing what radio does best. I’m proud of the team to get to this number under stressful times,” said Craig Swim, VP/Market Manager/DOS.