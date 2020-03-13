Chuck Wicks And Friends Raise $10K To Fight Cancer

Westwood One stations NASH FM 103.3 (WKDF) and 95.5 NASH ICON (WSM-FM), took over The Listening Room in downtown Nashville as Chuck Wicks & His Super Famous Friends raised over $10,000 for the American Cancer Society, all in memory of radio legend Bob Kingsley on Wednesday.

The evening featured a songwriters round with Wicks and “famous friends” including superstars Mark Wills, Terri Clark and Collin Raye. Throughout the evening the group performed some of their hits, and shared memories of hearing their songs featured as part of Bob Kingsley’s Country Top 40 countdown show, including Bob’s impact on them as artists. There was also a silent auction to help elevate the night’s donations. By the end of the evening they had reached over $10,000 in donations, with all proceeds being directly donated to the American Cancer Society supporting bladder cancer research.

Bob Kingsley passed away in October 2019 shortly after revealing that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer.