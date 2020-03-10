AM Owners Want To Go Digital

And they want the FCC to get out of their way. Twenty-five AM broadcasters have submitted comments to the FCC regarding proposed rule changes that would make it easier for AM signals to be broadcast in HD. Here are the highlights from their letter…

In the new rules, the FCC is proposing to allow any AM station to be able to broadcast, without further FCC authorization, in an all-digital mode using an HD Radio MA3 mode as set out in the NRSC-5-D standard.

AM broadcasters have asked for the following:

That any AM station that desires can broadcast without further FCC authorization in an all-digital mode using an HD Radio MA3 mode as set out in the NRSC-5-D standard (as opposed to the current hybrid AM analog-digital mode).

That AM all-digital operations be allowed both day and night at current power levels. (There are some advocating for a lowering of AM all-digital power because the all-digital signal will cover more area – it is ridiculous to cripple technology just because it is more efficient).

That the regulatory procedure for transitioning to AM all-digital be as simple and efficient as the current notification procedure for hybrid AM digital operations; and,

That any decision by an AM station to operate in an all-digital mode is discretionary and reversible, so that no station is required to operate in an all-digital mode, nor is any station who chooses to do so locked-in to that mode of operation.

You can read the entire 17-page letter, and who signed, it HERE.

The NAB has also filed comments supporting the changes.