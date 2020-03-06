These Youngsters Love Being On The Radio

All too often these days we hear how kids coming out of college don’t listen to the radio and certainly don’t want to get into radio as a career. The students at Wiley Radio on the campus of Purdue University in Indiana aren’t saying that at all.

In fact, in this article from The Exponent, one student says Radio “connects communities in a way the internet doesn’t. It’s uniquely live, it’s a very different experience than listening to podcasts on demand or streaming music.”

Another student said, “Radio has a rich history of being a main form of communication. Now, radio is a way to still spread news … while also entertaining the masses with music.”

Purdue has two college radio stations on campus.