Westwood One Dropping NBC Sports Radio

And the future of the sports network that launched in 2012 is certainly unclear at this point. A memo to affiliates stated that Westwood is ending distribution at the end of March. Westwood One also distributes CBS Sports Radio.
And the future of the sports network that launched in 2012 is certainly unclear at this point. A memo to affiliates stated that Westwood is ending distribution at the end of March. Westwood One also distributes CBS Sports Radio.
Daily industry headlines plus breaking news bulletins.
Radio's Future African American Leaders