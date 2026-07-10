NAB Show NY Gives First Look at Sessions as Registration Opens

Radio has a fresh lineup of sessions on AI, streaming, and broadcast innovation to look forward to in Manhattan this fall. Registration is now open for NAB Show New York, returning to the Javits Center on October 21 and 22 with roughly 80 hours of programming.

While the unofficial start of the show is the NAB Marconi Radio Awards, set for October 20 at the Edison Ballroom, show sessions and programming will center on the creator economy, streaming, sports, and the broadcasting business. On the show floor, four theaters will offer keynote presentations, technology showcases, AI and creator sessions, and specialized programming focused on sports media and professional audio.

Day one focuses on “Big Media, Big Tech, Big Tools,” bringing together professionals from across the media production and distribution spectrum. Topics include sports, the future of journalism, media business and investment perspectives, newsroom AI and broadcast innovation. Programming includes a dedicated sports track and the SMPTE ST 2110 IP Media Roadshow, offered as one full-day session on IP networking fundamentals or two half-day sessions covering PTP synchronization and network data flow.

Day two shifts to “Next Gen: Creators, Streaming & Sound,” exploring how content is created, distributed and experienced in a digital-first world. Topics include creator-led businesses, monetization models, streaming transformation and audience experiences.

The Audio Engineering Society’s AES@NAB New York returns alongside sessions on the creator economy and streaming.

NAB Show Executive Vice President Karen Chupka said, “The media industry is navigating rapid change in technology, business models and audience behavior, and professionals need opportunities to understand what those changes mean for their work. In the media capital of the world and a global hub for live production, NAB Show New York connects big industry conversations with practical insights, new tools and the people shaping what comes next.”