Radio Training Network Picks Up Three Cumulus Stations

On Sunday night, Cumulus Media quietly tipped its hand with a press release about two Atlanta stations, revealing a much larger filing confirming the company is selling three broadcast assets across the Deep South to Radio Training Network for $2.45 million.

Changing hands are W250BC, an FM translator serving Atlanta at 97.9, 93.3 Nash Icon (WWFF) serving Huntsville, AL, and 100.5 The Game (WWFN) in Florence, SC. Todd Fowler of Fowler Media Consulting brokered the transaction on behalf of RTN, the parent of Christian-themed noncommercial brands The Joy FM and HIS Radio.

As for the Atlanta announcement, Cumulus will move OG (WWWQ-HD3) from 97.9 to W255CJ at 98.9 and WWWQ-HD2, with branding updated to reflect the new frequency. The Classic Alternative simulcast of 99X (WNNX) on those signals will cease, consolidating 99X onto its main 100.5 MHz signal.

Cumulus will simulcast OG on both frequencies until the sale closes.

Cumulus Atlanta Vice President and Market Manager Justin Schaflander said, “The pending sale of the 97.9 FM translator, together with these frequency realignments, reflects our disciplined approach to optimizing our Atlanta assets. These moves strengthen signal efficiency and position our brands for continued growth.”