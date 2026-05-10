Salem Media NYC Welcomes Back Christian Cultural Center Show

A ministry that spent nearly 25 years as a daily fixture on Salem Media New York City’s 570 The Mission (WMCA-AM) is coming back. Christian Cultural Center returns to the station May 18 with a new weekday program hosted by Senior Pastor Jamaal Bernard.

The ministry’s history with WMCA stretches back to 1992, when it joined the station with a short-form feature series. It expanded to a weekly Sunday evening program in 1994, then to a daily weekday broadcast in 1996.

Pastor Jamaal Bernard was named Senior Pastor of Christian Cultural Center in 2025, succeeding his father, Dr. A.R. Bernard. Before taking the senior pastor role, Bernard held multiple leadership positions within the ministry, including Chief of Operations, Director of Public Safety, founder of the C3 Youth Organization, and leader of Unapologetic Ambassadors for Christ.

WMCA General Manager Laura Sheaffer said, “Welcoming Christian Cultural Center back to WMCA truly feels like welcoming back family. This ministry has had a lasting impact on our listeners and our station for decades, and we are excited to begin this new chapter with Pastor Jamaal Bernard.”