FCC Plans Leaner Staff, Possible FM Auctions in Budget Request

The FCC’s fiscal year 2027 budget request, submitted to Congress late last week, points to two developments broadcast radio operators should watch: the possible return of FM construction permit auctions and a continued reduction in Commission headcount.

On the auction front, the FCC’s budget document states the agency “may consider an auction of FM broadcast service construction permits in FY 2027,” along with a potential separate auction of commercial FM translator stations. Both would require staff resources for pre-auction and post-auction activities, suggesting the agency is, at a minimum, doing internal planning.

The Commission’s general auction authority, which lapsed in March 2023, was restored last July through the Working Families Tax Cut Act, clearing the legal path for broadcast auctions to resume.

The staffing picture tells a different story about capacity. The FCC is requesting funding for 1,294 full-time equivalents in FY 2027, continuing a downward trend driven by planned retirements and attrition. The agency says it does not intend to backfill. The overall budget request of $398.3 million is about 4.3 percent below the FY 2026 enacted level. The Office of Inspector General faces a steeper cut, dropping $2.6 million to $10.9 million.

A smaller FCC handling a busier auction calendar could mean slower processing times for license applications, renewals, and transactions across the board. To that end, proposed legislation in the US House could impose strict timelines on FCC processing of license transfer and assignment applications.

Under the “Keep It Moving Act,” the FCC would have 15 days to determine whether a filed application is complete, seven days after that to issue public notice, and 180 days from public notice to issue a final decision — extendable to one year for national security review or 15 months if designated for a formal hearing. Any denial would require a full Commission vote rather than bureau-level action. Applications already pending when the bill takes effect would get a fresh clock.

If the FCC misses a deadline, applicants could seek a court order compelling action within 72 hours. To then deny an application, the agency would need to go to the US District Court for DC and prove by clear and convincing evidence that approval is not in the public interest.

As part of a bipartisan “minibus” spending package that passed the House and Senate in January, the FCC will receive $416.1 million in fiscal year 2026 funding, up roughly $26 million from FY2025, with the money available through September 2029.