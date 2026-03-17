Shoboy, Dana Cortez Set to Host Hispanic Radio Conference 2026

Radio Ink‘s Hispanic Radio Conference 2026 is bringing two of the industry’s most energetic and authentic personalities to the stage as co-emcees for the only event dedicated exclusively to Spanish-language radio broadcasters and their marketing and tech partners.

Edgar “Shoboy” Sotelo and Dana Cortez are joining the event in a pairing that reflects the creativity and cultural impact at the heart of Hispanic broadcasting.

Dana Cortez became the first Latina to host a syndicated morning drive radio show in 2018. A second-generation Mexican American who grew up in a small West Texas town, Cortez brings her experience and perspective to The Dana Cortez Show every day. She received a Gracie Award from the Alliance for Women in Media in 2022.

A Marconi Award winner who immigrated from Mexico at the age of five, Shoboy has hosted shows in New York City, Los Angeles, Dallas, and San Francisco over a career built on what he describes as a mission to empower and entertain while representing Latinos positively. He has received the NAB Marconi Radio Award for Personality of the Year, the US Senate Most Influential Leader Award, and the 2022 Medallas de Cortez Syndicated Radio Personality of the Year award.

Cortez said, “I’m honored to co-host and participate in the Hispanic Radio Conference in Phoenix. As the Hispanic population continues its remarkable growth, both advertisers and programmers are looking for ways to reach this audience in a genuine way. Radio Ink’s leadership in creating this platform is essential.”

Shoboy stated, “I’m grateful and honored to be co-hosting the Radio Ink Hispanic Radio Conference with the wonderful Dana Cortez. I’m excited to connect, learn, and collaborate with the amazing leaders who are shaping the future of our industry. I hope to see you there – don’t miss out on this fiesta! Blessings, Familia.”

The 2026 Hispanic Radio Conference is scheduled for the Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs Resort on May 27 and 28. The two-day conference brings together station owners, programmers, on-air talent, sales executives, and marketers to dig into the trends, research, and strategies shaping the future of the industry. The program spans in-depth sessions and leadership panels alongside the annual Medallas de Cortez Awards, which recognize excellence and influence across Hispanic radio.

Early bird registration is open now, with a special limited-time hotel rate now through April 4.