Women To Watch: Emily Harlan; KBAY, Connoisseur Media

Emily Harlan didn’t map out a career in radio, but the Music Director and afternoon drive host at Connoisseur Media’s Bay Country 94.5 (KBAY) in San Francisco/San Jose represents a new wave of talent reshaping the expectations of the modern on-air personality.

Balancing additional weekend shifts on 98.7 The Bull in Portland and 103.1 The Wolf on Long Island, a growing passion project spotlighting women in country music, and her role as digital and in-arena host for the San Jose Sharks, she represents the kind of dynamic, multi-platform presence today’s industry demands.

And it all started with sports.

“I definitely did not take the typical route into radio,” Harlan says. “My background is in sports reporting.” Raised in Southern California, she worked for FOX Sports San Diego as a host and reporter covering the Padres, Ducks, Gulls, and San Diego State athletics. But when the pandemic shut down the sports world, her contracts weren’t renewed, and she suddenly found herself without a job, and without a clear next move. Then opportunity knocked.

In 2021, a contact with the San Jose Sharks called about an opening for a digital and in-arena host. Within a month, Harlan and her husband relocated from San Diego to San Jose. A year later, during the launch of newly flipped country station KBAY 94.5, visiting executives attended a Sharks game and spotted Harlan on the video board. Shortly after, she received a direct message on Instagram asking if she’d ever considered radio.

“I honestly thought it was a scam,” she laughs. “Jobs in broadcasting just don’t happen like that. But I’m so glad I responded because I am so in love with radio.”

Today, Harlan balances multiple on-air roles while continuing her work with the Sharks, though she’s clear about where her passion lies. “I still have my job with the Sharks, but radio is definitely my priority.”

As afternoon drive host and Music Director for KBAY, Harlan programs and curates the station’s sound while connecting with listeners during one of the most competitive day parts in radio. Her audience spans ages and backgrounds, from commuters heading home to parents driving kids to practice. Her goal is simple but powerful: to offer a moment of joy. “I want to give people a break from whatever stress they might be dealing with,” she says. “I try to keep my show real and relatable.”

Her connection to the community is amplified by her dual presence in sports and radio, creating crossover appeal that strengthens listener loyalty. “I hope our followers feel like they know me,” she says. “I’ve had a listener bring me wine at an event because she knows I like it!”

That sense of authenticity also fuels one of Harlan’s most meaningful passion projects: She’s Country, a weekly hour-long feature celebrating women in country music. Airing Wednesdays from 4–5 p.m., the show plays exclusively female artists, a concept sparked by a listener’s direct message asking why women weren’t getting more airtime.

Launched on International Women’s Day in 2023, She’s Country stands out not only for its mission but for its placement during afternoon drive. “It’s not typical to have a show like that during such a high-profile daypart,” Harlan notes. “That’s why I’m so proud of it.”

The response has been overwhelmingly positive, with listeners of all ages expressing appreciation at events and online. In 2025, the station expanded the concept into a weekend-long She’s Country marathon for International Women’s Day. Looking ahead, Harlan hopes to grow the brand further with guest artists, multi-station expansion, and increased visibility.

For Harlan, being “A-level” talent in today’s radio landscape means embracing every facet of the business, especially as the definition continues to evolve. “Being A-level is not being afraid to own all parts of the business,” she says. “When I see someone crushing it on social media and then I listen to their show, and they’re engaging, funny, and don’t miss a beat, that’s A-level. The duality. Someone who is a team player, eager to learn and grow, and also teach.”

That philosophy extends to her own approach to social media, where she focuses on quick, engaging, and often trend-driven video content. Harlan collects footage at concerts, festivals, and events to create a bank of timely material she can deploy throughout the year, a strategy that keeps her brand and station top of mind. “Social media can be a really powerful tool to promote yourself, your brand, and your station if you use it the right way,” she says.

As the industry continues to evolve, Harlan believes one of its biggest opportunities lies in elevating more women into visible leadership and on-air roles. “I don’t know if there’s an easy fix,” she says. “But a place to start is by giving more women a chance, highlighting women-led initiatives, and supporting each other.”

Through her mentorship with Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio (MIW), she’s focused on building meaningful connections while also serving as support for others coming up behind her.

Her advice for women hoping to break into broadcasting is both practical and personal: be open, start creating, network relentlessly, and don’t give up. “The difference between someone who succeeds and someone who doesn’t is that the successful person tried one more time after being told no,” she says. “Know that you belong here and build a support system that reinforces that belief.”

Looking ahead, Harlan’s 2026 calendar is already packed. She’ll attend CRS and NAB, broadcast from Disneyland, cover Stagecoach, and potentially support a San Jose Sharks playoff run. She’s also focused on expanding community involvement and supporting causes close to her heart, including rescuing animals and shelters, inspired by her own rescue dog, Beto.

For someone who once thought a life-changing DM was a scam, Harlan now embodies the spontaneity and possibility of modern radio. Her journey proves that sometimes the most unexpected paths lead exactly where you’re meant to be, and that authenticity, adaptability, and passion remain the industry’s most powerful signals.

Follow Emily Harlan on socials @emilybharlan