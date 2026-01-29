Women to Watch: Helen Little; 106.7 Lite FM, New York City

For more than 40 years, Helen Little has been a constant in radio, steady, trusted, and deeply connected to the people on the other side of the speakers. While the industry has changed in countless ways, Little’s approach has remained refreshingly simple: be authentic, be present, and never forget the power of your words.

That philosophy has carried her from her very first air shift in North Carolina to becoming the most listened-to non-syndicated radio personality in the nation, filling offices, homes, and cars every midday on New York’s 106.7 Lite FM (WLTW).

“I started in radio over 40 years ago in my home state of North Carolina,” Little says. “I was a student at UNC-Chapel Hill studying radio, television, and motion pictures, and I knew early on that this was where I belonged.”

From there, she worked her way through several North Carolina markets before taking her talents to Dallas, then New York and Philadelphia. Along the way, she served in a wide range of roles; across formats, dayparts, and leadership positions, building a career defined by versatility and longevity.

Before becoming the Midday Host at Lite FM, Little was also the Program Director at WWPR Power 105.1, gaining invaluable experience on the management side of the business. That dual perspective continues to shape how she approaches her work today.

Today, Little serves the largest listening audience in the country. But to her, the role is about much more than ratings. “My listeners come to us as an escape,” she says. “They want to hear their favorite songs, know what everyone’s talking about in pop culture, and be in an uplifting, encouraging environment.”

Her audience is primarily based in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, with listeners also tuning in nationwide via the iHeartRadio app. While adult women listening during work hours make up a large portion of her audience, there’s a healthy balance of men listening as well.

“I want our community to experience joy and kindness when they listen,” Little says. “Not just to feel good, but to believe good. I’m very aware of the size of my audience and the responsibility that comes with that.”

That sense of responsibility extends to her work with client partners, helping businesses grow, and her involvement with community organizations throughout the market. For Little, radio is still about service, something she believes will always keep the medium relevant.

In addition to her on-air work, Little is the creator and host of The Public Library Podcast on iHeartRadio, a passion project born from her lifelong love of books, reading, and the writing process. “It’s about books and the world of writing,” she explains. “I interview authors and book lovers and talk about what it means to read, write, and tell stories.”

The podcast is truly a one-woman operation. Little hosts, produces, writes, edits, books guests, posts, promotes, and reads every book featured on the show. What she didn’t initially anticipate was the impact it would have, particularly for women authors.

“One guest pointed out that I was an author advocate,” she says. “There’s such limited space for female authors to promote their books, and I didn’t even realize how important that space was until someone said it out loud.”

In addition, Little is a rotating host on iHeartRadio’s Building Black Biz, where she interviews Black business owners about their professional journeys, further expanding her role as a storyteller and connector.

When you ask Little what it takes to be A-level talent today, her answer is timeless. “Authenticity. Genuineness. Honesty,” she says. “You have to create trust with the person on the other side of the speakers.”

In a world where audiences see everything and know everything, transparency matters more than ever, but Little is quick to note that it’s not about making the show about yourself. “Let them know who you are, but make it about them,” she says. “Otherwise, why would they choose to spend their attention, the hottest commodity today, on you?”

Her social media approach follows the same philosophy. What listeners hear on air is exactly what they get online. “Social is just an extension of who I am,” she says. “On air is the headline. Social is the longer form.”

Little doesn’t believe the radio industry is broken; she believes it’s evolving. “Radio will always be here,” she says. “Especially in moments when electricity, internet, or streaming go down. As long as you have batteries and a signal, you’re connected.”

Where she believes there’s room to grow is in localism and community connection, serving the place the license is meant to serve.

She’s also deeply committed to mentoring the next generation of broadcasters, regularly welcoming students into the studio and staying involved with college programs, including at her alma mater, UNC. “Young people are interested in this business,” she says. “The key is providing opportunity – and listening as much as we teach.”

Her advice to women looking to break into the industry is direct and encouraging: Be relentless. “Study everything. Network. Shadow. Create your own space,” she says. “There are so many ways now to show who you are. Put yourself in a position so when opportunity comes, you’re ready.”

Inducted into the National Black Radio Hall of Fame in 2025 and the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2024, Helen Little’s career is forever chronicled in the National Library of Congress as part of Black Women in Radio: A Historical Collection. Still, she remains focused on what’s ahead, continuing to connect, inspire, and lead with purpose.

