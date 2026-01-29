Why Mentorship in Radio Starts While You’re Still Building

Radio careers rarely follow a straight line. Growth often happens in motion, with lessons learned as you figure out the next step. Mentorship doesn’t always wait for a certain title; it shows up through guidance, honesty, and a willingness to share what is known in real time.

In our upcoming February issue, Radio Ink asked Radio’s African American Future Leaders how they support and mentor others coming up behind them while still building their own paths.

Rather than gatekeeping, these leaders describe mentorship as removing mystery. They share lessons learned, missteps made, and the unglamorous parts of the work so others see a clear path forward. Supporting the next generation means offering encouragement and room for new ideas while continuing to build their own careers.

Here’s some of what they told us:

“I believe when you build others, you are also building yourself as a leader. It takes humility to not only mentor someone but also consider their thoughts and ideas. So as I continue to build my own path, it’s so important to me to listen to those behind me as they provide fresh perspectives that keep my mind and thought process open.”

“I don’t believe in gatekeeping, especially in radio. This industry already has enough closed doors. I try to be clear with people coming up that getting in the door is attainable, and that their perspective is actually needed, not something they have to sand down to fit in. For me, mentoring isn’t about having all the answers. It’s about being honest about the work. I’ll share how I got in, the mistakes I made, the jobs I took, and the parts of the process that don’t look glamorous but matter. I try to demystify the industry so it feels navigable, not mythical. At the same time, I’m still building my own path, and I’m open about that too. I learn just as much from younger voices as they might learn from me. New generations bring new instincts, new tools, and new ways of thinking that keep the medium moving forward.”

“I support others by being accessible when able, by sharing real experiences instead of just life’s highlight reels, and by helping people see the bigger picture of this industry. That includes encouraging them to think beyond the studio… to understand business, ownership, branding, and how their voice translates across platforms. Sometimes mentorship is a conversation. Sometimes it’s a connection. Sometimes it’s just reminding someone that they’re not behind… they’re just early. Even while I’m still building, I make it a point to pour into others because I didn’t get here alone, and I’ve learned that when you teach, you sharpen your own path too.”

