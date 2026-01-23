Replacing a Legacy Host

Consultant Mark St. John and I once learned, painfully, just how hard it is to replace a successful show when the legendary Mark & Brian left I-95 Birmingham for KLOS Los Angeles. We tried to do everything right.

We “cleansed the palate” with more music before launching the new show. We recruited a creative night host from a top-10 market and paired him with an inventive cohost from a top-30 market.

On paper, it looked strong. With Mark & Brian’s massive popularity, we believed we had the ingredients for another top-notch show.

We didn’t.

The two personalities never developed chemistry. Worse, they didn’t like each other off-air. Ratings declined sharply.

That experience reinforced a hard truth: replacing a trusted voice, or a show that’s been part of listeners’ lives for years, is one of the most difficult transitions in radio.

Now imagine replacing a 40-year morning host on a successful Classic Rock station in a big market.

Milwaukee’s Success Story

Dave Luczak hosted mornings on Saga Communications’ 96.5 WKLH in Milwaukee for four decades. When he retired at the end of 2024, his ratings were still strong, and his bond with listeners ran deep.

Replacing him could have been disastrous.

Instead, Saga played it smart. They have a bench of proven talent and a long-term view.

The Replacement

Dave Coombs was on Saga’s Lazer 99.3 and Rock 102 in Springfield, MA, and had also been tracking middays on WKLH for a couple of years. He was tapped as the potential successor to Luczak.

Rather than rushing the handoff, Coombs relocated to Milwaukee and began hosting a daily segment on Luczak’s morning show in 2024, his final year on the air.

The Rollout

Saga Milwaukee President and GM Bob Bellini puts it this way: “Foundationally, the bedrock is understanding that changing a legacy personality is hard, no matter how good the replacement is. You must prepare the audience over time.”

Bellini and WKLH Program Director Borna Velic emphasized chemistry on and off air. Coombs built audience familiarity and trust through daily segments with Luczak, interactions with remaining cohosts Dorene and Marcus, live remotes, and public events at venues such as the Harley-Davidson Museum and the historic Pabst Brewery.

By the time Dave Luczak signed off, Dave Coombs wasn’t “the new guy.” He was already part of the fabric.

Just as important, Luczak gave his public seal of approval. The transition wasn’t framed as a loss; it was an upbeat celebration of a host going out on top.

The station leaned into the show’s history: archived audio, guest comedians, local TV personalities, and even a Dave Luczak bobblehead.

Dave Luczak’s Final Broadcast

The last show was a true red carpet event. A limo is transporting his family to the station. A surprise appearance by his out-of-state son and grandchildren. Special guests like Dan Patrick and performers packed the studio and spilled into the hallways. A reception followed, complete with tributes and presentations.

It was radio at its best, honoring the past while thoughtfully ushering in the future.

The lesson: replacing a legacy host isn’t about finding “the next version.” It’s about preparation, patience, chemistry, and respect—for the audience and the legacy you’re inheriting.