After the Fires: What KNX Learned About Serving LA in Crisis

A year after devastating wildfires tore through Southern California, the rebuilding continues – and so do the lessons for radio. At Audacy’s KNX News, the crisis became a defining moment, not just for the station but as an industry benchmark for coverage done right.

Radio Ink checked in with KNX during those early days. Now we return to talk with LA’s Morning News host Mike Simpson, reflecting on how the wildfire coverage continues to influence KNX’s approach, the responsibility anchors carry during emergencies, and why trusted local radio still matters long after the smoke clears.

Radio Ink: What are the lingering effects of the tragic fires in the community and your station one year later?

Mike Simpson: This was a disaster that affected almost everyone in the area in some way, so you don’t have to look far to find its effects. We did our best to represent that with our coverage of the anniversary. One year later, there are only a handful of homes that have actually been rebuilt, survivors are still fighting with their insurance companies, they’re running out of aid money and many are incredibly frustrated. But there are also stories of hope from those who refuse to give up and of small business owners who are getting back on their feet.

It’s also important to highlight what recovery actually means for people. One of our reporters, Nataly Tavidian, lost her family home in the Eaton Fire and has produced a podcast series featuring her mother and brother. It’s raw, it’s real, and it’s incredibly personal storytelling.

Radio Ink: Looking back, what did radio do right that other platforms may have struggled with or could not provide?

Simpson: Radio has always been about immediacy, and that’s still what draws me to it. We’re accustomed to being on 24/7, especially during crises, and I can’t speak highly enough of our reporters who were on the front lines.

I remember getting DMs from people asking if they could go and check on specific streets and addresses. There were fire maps online, but they wanted actual eyes on their homes and properties. Radio isn’t just about broadcasting to a mass audience; it’s a two-way communication medium. We took calls, were able to answer questions directly or obtain answers from officials, and ensured that people had an outlet for the range of emotions they were feeling.

You want to ensure your audience is informed, but also that they are heard and see themselves reflected in ongoing coverage.

Radio Ink: What surprised you most about listener response and engagement?

Simpson: It’s not incredibly surprising, because we always know they’re out there, but this was such a reminder of how many people are actually on the other end of the speakers. We saw an incredible amount of engagement from listeners as our coverage was ongoing. There were news tips, as well as personal stories being shared, information on various donation drives, and updates on businesses that had or hadn’t survived. People also called in to thank our reporters for all their work out in the field.

We always think of people without power during disasters, because radio is an easy way to get information. However, there was also a significant increase in streaming. We had listeners who were displaced trying to get information on their neighborhood while staying in hotels or with family and friends. I think it all reinforced that we serve as a source for community connection and that radio still provides a collective experience. That can be true in good times and bad.

Radio Ink: With the pending status of the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act, have you seen the public view of AM radio’s importance shift since the fires, especially in emergency planning?

Simpson: I’ll never forget one of the calls on the tip line from a woman in a warning zone who told us that she would go out to her truck every half hour or so to get updates on what was happening. She had spotty cell service and no power, TV, or internet. She was depending on AM and FM radio. I also think the dual signal can be important. There was a moment when flames were headed towards an area full of radio and TV towers. We had the FM on backup power, but knew the AM tower was safe in a completely different area.

Radio Ink: From your vantage point, what did you learn about evacuation messaging?

Simpson: When we’ve spoken to fire officials over the years, we’ve heard that people are “getting better” at following orders.

We’ve had more experience with fires that move incredibly quickly, and more people realize that they don’t have twenty minutes to pack up the car anymore. However, we had a separate and major issue during this emergency. An evacuation warning intended for people near Malibu was sent out across the entire county instead. We immediately leveled with our listeners. Did all of our phones light up with that warning? Yes. Was it likely that ten million people were now in danger? No.

Within minutes, we had an emergency manager on the air and it was clear that a mistake had been made. When you’re covering something that’s minute to minute, share what you know and be clear about what you don’t. We acknowledged the confusion and were transparent about our efforts to get answers.

Radio Ink: If you could give one piece of advice to a radio station that hasn’t lived through a disaster of this scale yet, what should they do now to be ready?

Simpson: It’s hard to be fully prepared for something of this magnitude. However, I’d say to trust your team and remember that you’re not just reporting on the community, but that you’re part of the community.

We have reporters here at KNX News who have covered the area for decades. That’s a resource that’s hard to duplicate, and it adds to our credibility. We placed our people in the areas they knew best, not only for safety reasons, but so that they could speak directly about what was being impacted. This wasn’t about reporting acreage. Everything that burned was linked to memories for people.

As for advice, be prepared to roll with the unexpected. There will be signal issues and there will be drop-offs in coverage, but your job is to get across the best information you can. When we ran into real trouble with connectivity, we ended up using mobile Starlink units for live reports. Our reporters could be on the air in places where we otherwise wouldn’t have been able to reach them.