Congress Moving Toward 6.6% Budget Increase For FCC

The FCC is due to get everything it asked for in fiscal year 2026 under a new bipartisan appropriations deal. Congress approved $416.1 million in spending authority for the agency, locking in its move toward a leaner, technology-driven compliance model.

The figure, included in the latest government funding package, aligns with the FCC’s original June request and represents an increase of roughly $26 million from FY2025’s $390 million.

The budget approval comes as part of a larger bipartisan spending package moving swiftly through Congress. The Senate voted 80–13 to advance the measure, which the House approved last week by a margin of 397–28, signaling broad support for the deal. The package, one of several “minibus” funding bills designed to prevent another shutdown, covers fiscal year 2026 budgets for the Departments of Commerce, Justice, and Interior, as well as science, energy, and water programs.

The funds will remain available through September 30, 2029, giving the Commission multi-year authority to support its modernization initiatives. The FCC’s plan reinforces a leaner staffing model built around digital compliance systems, with total employment projected to drop to its lowest in modern FCC history.

As previously stated in the Commission’s budget request, the Media Bureau will remain flat at $28.8 million, with staffing down to 112 positions. The Enforcement Bureau will receive $46 million, a slight increase from $45.9 million, while losing 10 positions and ending with a staff of 174. Funding for the Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau stays level at $28.1 million, though its workforce will fall to 110. The bureau continues to oversee the Emergency Alert System and multilingual readiness efforts affecting broadcasters nationwide.

The most significant internal increase is within the Office of Managing Director, rising from $99.3 million to $123.5 million to support IT modernization, upgrades to the Licensing and Management System and Public Inspection Files, and continued improvements to the FCC’s regulatory fee and compliance platforms.

In the appropriations bill, Congress also designated $13.5 million for the Office of Inspector General, up from $12.1 million in FY2025, ensuring continued program audits and licensee compliance reviews.