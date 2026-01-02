Palm Springs’ Flips MeTV FM as KGAY Moves Down the Dial

Palm Springs radio is starting 2026 with a reshuffled dial. Locally owned KGAY has moved to 103.1 FM with a stronger signal, while its former home at 106.5 FM has flipped formats, dropping MeTV FM’s Classic Hits for Adult Contemporary sounds on Sunny 106.5 (KMEE).

The transition follows seven years of success for KGAY as one of the nation’s most prominent LGBTQ+ radio brands. The move to 103.1 FM expands its reach across the Coachella Valley and introduces an HD digital signal.

With KGAY shifting frequencies, owner and operator Brad Fuhr saw an opening to refresh 106.5 FM for a different audience.

Fuhr commented, “We know the station was loved by many, but we saw an opportunity to bring music to Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley that hasn’t been heard on radio dials in some time. Hard as it is to believe, the music that played on the radio in the 90s and 2000s is now a quarter century old.”

“Award-winning personality Patrick Evans will continue to be part of the family, bringing his show to Sunny 106.5 weekdays,” he added. “He’ll also continue with his NewsChannel 3 First Alert Weather forecasts. We’re still committed to promoting local charities and causes and look forward to being even more involved in the community.”