Animal Radio To End After A Quarter-Century Of Shows

Animal Radio is calling it a day, and will be concluding its broadcasts in mid-January.

The decision marks the end of a 25-year run totaling 1,263 episodes for the program, created and hosted by Hal Abrams. He shared the decision to end the syndicated program last week, and scheduled its final broadcast for January 17, 2026.

Animal Radio originated in 2001 following a fundraising morning show stunt where Abrams slept in a doghouse for several days to raise money for the local SPCA. The concept later expanded into a national program.

“It’s been an incredible journey,” Abrams said. “I have met so many wonderful people while talking about my passion for animals. Plus, I could bring my pets to work. Nobody could ask for a better job.”

Abrams concluded by expressing gratitude to the show’s partners. “Thank you for your support and airplay,” he said. “We’ve really enjoyed going to work for the last 25 years. It’s been a passion for the entire team. Without you, it just wouldn’t have been possible.”