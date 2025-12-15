Records Shattered, Millions Raised By Radio In Tally’s Week Six

The sixth week of Radio Ink’s 2025 Season of Giving Tally marked a new high for radio at its best, as stations nationwide shattered records and individual radiothons reached multimillion-dollar milestones as AM/FM leads a national outpouring of generosity.

From Detroit to Dallas, Portland to Philadelphia, and New Orleans to New Hampshire, radio’s charitable spirit continues to break boundaries, transforming on-air hours into millions of dollars in community support.

Cumulus Media’s 760 WJR led the charge with its 14th annual SAY Detroit Radiothon, where The Mitch Albom Show host and S.A.Y. Detroit Founder Mitch Albom inspired $2,494,040 in donations. Audacy Portland’s 99.5 The Wolf (KWJJ) turned generosity into direct relief, helping pay off $2.17 million in medical debt for Pacific Northwest families in partnership with Undue Medical Debt.

Meanwhile, Audacy’s La Grande 107.5 (KMVK) in Dallas raised more than $200,000 for Cook Children’s Hospital and Children’s Medical Center, while Audacy’s K-FROG 95.1 (KFRG) in California collected $202,000 for Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital.

Spanish Broadcasting System’s 93.3 La Raza (KRZZ) added $222,240 for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland, pushing the event’s lifetime total to nearly $7 million, and Audacy New Orleans’s WWL raised $172,000 for Children’s Hospital New Orleans, both marking new highs for their annual traditions.

Altogether, local broadcasters delivered the most impactful giving week yet, with more than $7.1 million in new charitable impact. This brings the cumulative tally to more than $15.7 million raised and collected this year.

With many St. Jude Radiothon totals to be recorded, among many other December events, it’s very possible that radio will be able to beat 2024’s Season of Giving Tally of $28.84 million, but it will take everybody’s help! Submit your good news to Radio Ink Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats for inclusion in the national count.

