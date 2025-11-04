950 The Fan To Remain Flagship Station for Rochester Americans

Audacy Rochester’s 950 The Fan (WROC-AM) and minor league hockey’s Rochester Americans are continuing a multi-year broadcast partnership, keeping The Fan the exclusive flagship station for all 72 regular-season Amerks games.

The broadcasts will again feature Hall of Fame play-by-play announcer Don Stevens, as he marks his 40th and final season as the voice of the Amerks. Andrew Mossbrooks will serve as the color analyst for home games and handle play-by-play for select road games. Tim Schneider will provide pregame and postgame coverage and give analysis during intermissions.

Amerks players, coaches, and management will make regular appearances on The Fan, including a weekly Tuesday interview with head coach Mike Leone on The Sports Bar with Mike Danger and Gene Battaglia.

Audacy Rochester SVP and Market Manager Tim Wenger said, “As the region’s sports leader, we are proud that The Fan Rochester will continue to serve as the broadcast partner for the Rochester Americans’ historic 70th season. Our commitment is to deliver the best sports radio experience to our fans and connecting them with the excitement of Amerks hockey and the legacy of this club is vital for our community. Let’s go Amerks!”

Amerks VP of Business Operations Chad Buck said, “We’re thrilled and excited for the opportunity to renew our partnership and keep the Amerks within the Audacy family. The Audacy group has been long-time supporters of hockey in Rochester and continues to deliver a high-quality product that has resonated with our passionate fans for nearly the last decade.”