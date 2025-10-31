TUDN Radio Secures Three-Year US Rights to Serie del Caribe

TelevisaUnivision has announced that TUDN Radio has entered an exclusive multi-year agreement with the Miami Marlins, granting the company’s audio division the Spanish-language radio rights in the US for the next three Serie del Caribe tournaments.

The Serie del Caribe features champion teams from the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Venezuela. The agreement designates TUDN Radio as the Spanish-language radio outlet for the event in the United States.

TUDN Radio will provide live play-by-play coverage of every game across its national affiliate network and Uforia’s digital audio platforms for 2026, 2027, and 2028. Coverage will include commentary, highlights, player interviews, and recap segments.

TelevisaUnivision’s TUDN Radio Vice President Carlos Azcarate said, “TUDN Radio continues to expand its live sports portfolio by delivering premier international baseball events to Spanish-speaking audiences in the U.S. We are proud to offer fans the intensity and excitement of the Serie del Caribe with the dynamic commentary, energy, and passion that defines our coverage.”

Miami Marlins President of Business Caroline O’Connor said, “The Serie del Caribe is a celebration of Caribbean baseball excellence, and with the three-year agreement with TUDN Radio, fans across the country will have the opportunity to experience the excitement and energy that make this prestigious international tournament so special.” “It was an honor to host it right here in Miami at loanDepot park in 2024, which saw the tournament break multiple attendance records and celebrate the deep connection our community shares with the game. Partnering with TUDN Radio ensures that even more fans will be able to experience the passion of Caribbean baseball, as we continue building on our vision to make loanDepot park a year-round destination for world-class local, national, and international events.”