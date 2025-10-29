ACS Gets $25,000 From Audacy’s WCBS With Race Taylor’s Help

Audacy New York’s WCBS 101.1 raised $25,000 for the American Cancer Society through participation in the Making Strides Walk at Jones Beach on Long Island. The station’s effort was led by morning host Race Taylor and his group, Team Taylor.

Proceeds from the walk support the American Cancer Society’s programs and services for breast cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers. The focus on early detection and proactive health awareness is personal for Taylor. His wife Patty, who is a traffic reporter for sister station 1010 WINS (WINS-AM/92.3-FM), is considered high-risk.

Her mother, a 40-year breast cancer survivor, received an early diagnosis. Taylor, joined by Jesse Addy, John Foxx, and Broadway Bill Lee, shared messages of awareness and survivorship with listeners.

Taylor shared, “We’re truly overwhelmed and deeply moved by the incredible generosity of our listeners and staff who supported Team Taylor in this year’s Making Strides Walk at Jones Beach, Long Island. Every dollar represents hope, strength, and progress in the fight against breast cancer, and we couldn’t have done it without the love, help, and compassion of our beautiful audience. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing with us.”