Treat Yourself: Forecast 2026 Early Bird Vanishes In One Week

Three things about the early bird: it gets the worm, it brings great discounts, and it frightens easily. When the ghosts, goblins, and monsters come out on Halloween night, it will simply be too much for its gentle, cost-saving sensibilities, and it will fly away, taking Forecast 2026’s early bird discount with it.

Don’t let the spirits of procrastination haunt your budget. Act now and save hundreds of dollars. Once the clock strikes midnight, November 1, the early bird vanishes for another year.

Join us at Forecast 2026 for additional candid conversations on:

What’s really happening in Washington and at the FCC

Competing with digital platforms for political and sports ad dollars

Private equity’s consolidation timeline

What’s keeping independents alive

With insights from Floyd Abrams, Stephen A. Smith, NAB CEO Curtis LeGeyt, Nexstar President Sean Compton, Cox Media Group Radio President Rob Babin, MediaCo CRO Brian Fisher, and dozens more.

The conference concludes with our signature celebration of Radio Ink’s “40 Most Powerful People in Radio” at an exclusive Broadcast Leadership cocktail reception. All registered attendees are guaranteed an invitation.

Forecast 2026 Early Bird Registration ends at 11:59p ET on October 31 – Secure your discounted seat now before prices rise.

Want to get your company or brand in front of radio and television’s highest-level decision-makers? CLICK HERE for conference sponsorship information.