CNN’s Stelter to Discuss AI and Media Trust at NAB Show NY

With under a day until NAB Show New York unites broadcasters and creators at Manhattan’s Javits Center, the lineup has a few surprises left, including a discussion with CNN Chief Media Analyst Brian Stelter on the role of AI in journalism.

Stelter joins Trust, Misinformation and News Credibility: Rebuilding the Public’s Confidence in Journalism on Wednesday alongside Status founder Oliver Darcy and Axios Media Correspondent Sara Fischer. The New York Times Deputy Opinion Editor Patrick Healy will moderate.

Earlier that day, NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt will lead The Future of News: AI, New Revenues and Risks, and the Policy Response, debuting never-before-seen results from a national poll on Americans’ trust in media and artificial intelligence.

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, sports will also get a wide focus.

FOX Sports Lead Analyst and former US Men’s National Team player Stu Holden will moderate Game PLAN 2026: Building the Brand and Business of US Soccer on Wednesday, joined by US Soccer Federation Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Catherine Newman and Chief Commercial Officer David Wright. TOGETHXR, the media company founded by sports superstars Alex Morgan, Sue Bird, Chloe Kim, and Simone Manuel, will headline Rising TOGETHXR: Shaping the Next Era of Sports Media Coverage on Thursday.

NAB Show New York takes place October 22–23, 2025, at the Javits Center.

Join Radio Ink at NAB Show New York on Wednesday, October 22, for the Radio + Podcast Interactive Forum, featuring the 2025 Radio Wayne Awards and a panel moderated by Radio Ink President and Publisher Deborah Parenti on content monetization.