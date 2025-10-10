The 6-Point Content Filter Your Show Needs

I once worked with a PD who would ask after every idea in a planning meeting: “Do they care? Do they care? Do they care?” It drove the show nuts, but he was right. The most successful shows pass every idea through a content filter before it makes it on the air.

The truth is, we all fall in love with our own ideas. We get excited about a story we heard at dinner, a viral moment we saw online, or a bit that made us laugh in the car on the way to work. And in that moment, it feels like gold. It feels like, of course, this will kill on the air.

But ultimately, all content must be relevant to the audience.

Here’s a basic content filter for maintaining engaging and audience-focused content.

Relevant: Does your audience care?

It could be the hottest trend on TikTok, but will your 35-54 male audience care?

Pro Tip: If you can’t explain why the idea is relevant to your audience in one sentence, it’s probably not ready for airing.

Topicality: What’s everyone talking about?

Topicality is the common thread that instantly connects all shows with the audience. It’s especially critical for newer shows still building their brand.

This is where the “Theory of the Third” applies: when two strangers meet at a landmark like the Washington Monument, they talk about the monument, not themselves. For newer shows, that means leaning into more topical, shared content first. Build character content over time.

Every show has access to the same prep services. What sets you apart and sticks is your unique angle and perspective.

Is it funny?

Funny and fun win every time. Humor tops every type of content in drive times.

If the content is not naturally funny, be open and allow it to occur organically in conversation. A serious story might have an ironic twist or a relatable, light-hearted angle. Laughter is sticky.

What’s the story?

Think about today’s most popular streaming shows like The Summer I Turned Pretty, Wayward, or hit podcasts like Call Her Daddy. They’re built on captivating stories.

The same holds for radio and podcast shows. Your personal stories and listener stories build character, create intrigue, and spark connection. A story well told keeps listeners hooked.

Where’s the drama?

The magic formula is humor + drama. That’s why features like Second Date Update, To Catch a Cheater, and Phone Taps create high-tune-in appointment listening.

Relationship content, whether romantic, family, friends, or coworkers, is packed with both. Drama drives emotion, and emotion drives loyalty.

The Content Filter Test

In your planning process, grade your content like you would your station’s music:

A’s = Powers

B’s = Solid secondaries

C’s = Don’t get on the show

If it’s C-level content, workshop it until it’s at least a B. If it’s a B, brainstorm how to push it into an A-level. Don’t settle for “good enough.”