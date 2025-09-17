I Can’t Believe They Got Promoted!

Be in this industry long enough, and you’ve probably said that to yourself upon reading the news on LinkedIn or this trade. If you’re a manager (and being honest with yourself), you’ve probably even wondered to yourself, “Why on Earth did I promote them??”

Life is life – and it isn’t always fair. But how you handle disappointment says a lot about who you are. Sometimes, what you don’t say says a lot more about you and your character than what you do say.

It’s OK to be disappointed in some decisions, especially at a time when you feel “stuck.” Acknowledge it. Then ask yourself: “What’s my next move?” Because disappointment is just data. The real question isn’t whether setbacks will happen (they will), but whether you’ll let them define your trajectory or refine your approach.

Be professional. Be supportive. Be amazing! But most importantly, be relentless in your commitment to keep moving forward, because your resilience today becomes someone else’s inspiration tomorrow.

