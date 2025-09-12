Radio’s Best Managers Reflect on What Keeps Them Inspired

In an industry often consumed by ratings and revenue, the real reminders of why we love this business come in the moments that matter most. Promoting artists, rallying a community, and standing strong in the face of crisis: these experiences are radio’s heart.

From raising nearly $600,000 for a children’s hospital to honoring families at local events and broadcasting through a hurricane, Radio Ink‘s Best Managers in Radio point to such moments as proof of radio’s enduring impact and the reason they remain passionate about what they do.

We asked this year’s honorees, What’s a moment in the past year that reminded you why you love this business? Here’s a preview of what they said:

“Being there to witness talented colleagues receiving well-deserved industry awards for their outstanding work. And our squad is arranging a special evening at a local ball game to honor a local family dealing with a major health issue. These meaningful connections remind me most of why I still love this business.”

“We completed our 10th Annual Cares For Kids Radiothon this year. They presented us with a check showing the impact we made in the past 10 years: nearly $600,000! A great reminder of the power of local radio and the impact it can make in a community!”

“Watching my team broadcast during a hurricane, keeping our listeners safe, while their own homes might not have been, and then broadcasting for almost a week after the hurricane with only limited generator power, with no A/C, providing needed information to our city for emergency supplies and food, and not missing any revenue. No complaining. Just doing what they do best. I was so proud of our team.”

