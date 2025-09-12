Pick Up The Phone: Turn Listeners Into Co-Creators

Radio hosts have pulled back from live calls in recent years, mostly because of texting and social media posting. Reading listener comments is good for engagement, but it’s not the best way to connect.

High Tech, High Touch

RLC: “Texts are quick, but calls bring the emotion and entertainment value.”

Text and post responses are quick and easy, but they lack the emotion, dynamics, and unpredictability of a live voice on the air. It takes more effort to generate phone calls, but the payoff in entertainment and connection is worth it.

In the 1980s, Futurist John Naisbitt’s book Megatrends predicted that we would transition from an industrial society to an information society. He also foresaw that in a digital world, we’d crave “high tech/high touch,” more humanity in the midst of all the technology.

Far too many shows rely only on social media and texts for interaction. Digital feedback ideally supplements live calls, not replaces them. Callers connect you directly to your audience and instantly localize your show.

The Loyalty Factor

RLC: “When listeners help create the content, they feel ownership and loyalty increases.”

When you empower listeners as co-creators, they don’t just engage, they feel like part of the show. That sense of ownership drives loyalty. And loyalty = P1 growth = higher ratings.

“Turn your show into a community hub, not just a broadcast.”

When you give listeners a voice in your show, you transform them from passive listeners into active participants. The show feels less like a broadcast and more like a community, and that’s where loyalty, connection, and ratings growth come from.