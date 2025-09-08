The 9 Things All Great Sellers Value

I ask people all the time if they know the saying “There are 9 ways to skin a cat.” Everyone says yes. Then I say, “There are not really only 9 ways – there are 9,000,000 ways.” Always be willing to consider new creativity in solving problems.
So, you are about to read 9 things all great sellers value, but you shouldn’t think that is the end; it’s the beginning. Ask yourself what you can add to this list on your own.
Here we go.
- Sales is about solving problems and helping people (just like it has always been and always will be).
- Listening is a lightning skill; critical to produce power in sales.
- People like people who always show up with helpful thoughts, energy, and solutions; so be likable.
- The best salespeople consistently reduce and eliminate negative self-talk.
- Stop selling what you have and start selling what advertisers want and need. Never sell people something they don’t need.
- When you lie in sales, it always catches up with you, and the residual impact can be devastating.
- Success is based on the work you do before the spotlight is on you. Do the prep and give yourself confidence.
- Rejection is almost meaningless to the great salespeople. Be willing to bounce and bounce back. It’s never the end.
- Be willing to pivot, shift, and adapt on the spot. Listening never goes out of style, especially when you are willing to bend your creativity to meet a client where they are and help them get the solution they want.
Once you are in a sales job – any sales job – the most important next steps are yours. These 9 things can really help you. How about one last bonus for you: I don’t know what you’ve heard, but your most important time is “Time Spent Selling.”
Time Spent Selling – Time spent selling is defined as time a salesperson is actually in front of a client or potential client with actual solutions and opportunities to advance that client’s business.