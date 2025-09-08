The 9 Things All Great Sellers Value

I ask people all the time if they know the saying “There are 9 ways to skin a cat.” Everyone says yes. Then I say, “There are not really only 9 ways – there are 9,000,000 ways.” Always be willing to consider new creativity in solving problems.

So, you are about to read 9 things all great sellers value, but you shouldn’t think that is the end; it’s the beginning. Ask yourself what you can add to this list on your own.

Here we go.

Sales is about solving problems and helping people (just like it has always been and always will be). Listening is a lightning skill; critical to produce power in sales. People like people who always show up with helpful thoughts, energy, and solutions; so be likable . The best salespeople consistently reduce and eliminate negative self-talk. Stop selling what you have and start selling what advertisers want and need. Never sell people something they don’t need. When you lie in sales, it always catches up with you, and the residual impact can be devastating. Success is based on the work you do before the spotlight is on you. Do the prep and give yourself confidence. Rejection is almost meaningless to the great salespeople. Be willing to bounce and bounce back. It’s never the end. Be willing to pivot, shift, and adapt on the spot. Listening never goes out of style, especially when you are willing to bend your creativity to meet a client where they are and help them get the solution they want.

Once you are in a sales job – any sales job – the most important next steps are yours. These 9 things can really help you. How about one last bonus for you: I don’t know what you’ve heard, but your most important time is “Time Spent Selling.”

Time Spent Selling – Time spent selling is defined as time a salesperson is actually in front of a client or potential client with actual solutions and opportunities to advance that client’s business.