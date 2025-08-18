No Silver Bullet, Just Iron Habits

A key mistake that many fall prey to in business and in sales is chasing the idea of the Silver Bullet. You know, things are going poorly now, but if I pull off this unbelievable deal, all will be saved. The keyword in that sentence is unbelievable.

So, if chasing the Silver Bullet is unbelievable, what is the actual opposite of that?

If one thing exists, the opposite surely exists. In this case, it is the thing you see in investing, relationships, business, and sales. Consistency.

The winners don’t grab any Silver Bullet. What they grab are consistent behaviors that create results for others. But it isn’t just that. There’s more.

Consistently dedicating yourself to “Time Spent Selling” in your sales job will make you more money. Notice the word “will.” It’s true. But what is “Time Spent Selling?”

Time Spent Selling is doing everything you can to reduce the activities that don’t involve you in front of a potential client, serving them, growing those relationships, doing proper CNAs, and actual presentations. This means cold calling, following up, upselling, and consistently solving problems for advertisers. Seeing them in person (where authentic relationships are built). These are the compelling actions that will drive your income North and give you the reputation as being “the one” that people use to resolve their problems easily, as effortlessly as possible, and with experiences people enjoy.

I recently watched an interview with Betty White. In the interview, she stated that she was always positive. She essentially said she understands the temptation to be negative, but she never saw the value in it. She “chose to see things as positive.” Ever notice that doers are positive? They get more from their life through fixing their attitude on can-do.

While the world seeks a Silver Bullet, I am asking you to be the one who believes in you. I am asking you to be the one to see the magic in the levers, the truth in learning to be consistent, becoming a champion of the basics, and the seeker of knowledge about people, connection, and relationship-building.

This is what builds true sales empires.

And think about this. Bring experiences to people that they cannot get anywhere else. If you think like this and do the prep work necessary to be a consistent positive experience for advertisers, you will draw more business to you because you will draw more people directly into your path.

Most people think about being judged at work by others. “What will my boss think about my sales numbers?”

Your biggest opportunities are in going beyond what your boss thinks and your company wants, and building a sales job where your job is to literally work for yourself. How do you reach that level?

Be consistent, break away from the tasks that don’t matter, constantly work to create more Time Spent Selling, and be positive.

There is plenty in the world to be bummed out about. You can grab onto a negative attitude on any street corner. It’s the easiest thing in the world to do.

Be different. Go the other way. You are your thoughts. Let others chase the Silver Bullet and try to dance with the unicorns.

Unicorns are not real, but you’ll love the reality of what I am sharing with you above if you choose to put it into practice.