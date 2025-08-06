Watch Now: McVay and Allan Give Keys To Nielsen’s AQH Rule

The new Nielsen 3-Minute Qualifier numbers are in – are radio’s rules really being rewritten? You can now watch “Three Minutes Later: The Ratings Are In,” a special edition of Radio Ink’s Radio Masters Sales Series, on demand.

In this free, 30-minute session, McVay Media President Mike McVay, Research Director Inc. Programming Research Consultant Steve Allan, and Radio Ink Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats break down what the latest PPM results reveal about radio’s ratings growth under the new AQH standard.

In This Webinar:

Data Deep Dive: Q1 2024 vs. Q1 2025 results from 48 PPM markets, with AQH growth by format, demo, and daypart.

Expectations vs. Reality: Where Nielsen’s projections held up—and where they didn’t.

Programming Insights: How to use branding, forward-promotion, and stopset strategy to retain listeners.

Sales & Revenue Impact: How national buyers are reacting and how to defend your value in negotiations.

Action Items: Tactics for programmers and sellers to turn audience gains into lasting success.

A follow-up to our March webinar, The 3-Minute Difference, this session goes deeper into the numbers, explores where the biggest gains are happening, and examines the hype versus reality with hard data.

ABOUT THE RADIO MASTERS SALES SERIES

For the past three years, Radio Ink‘s Radio Masters Sales Summit has brought together radio’s greatest sales minds – creatives, executives, and visionaries – to help sellers across the US generate serious revenue. Now we’ve introduced the Radio Masters Sales Series – a free monthly webinar designed to equip radio sales professionals with the knowledge and strategies they need to stay ahead in our ever-changing industry.