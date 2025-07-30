The Motivation Tactics That Actually Work For Radio’s Top PDs

What keeps great air talent inspired day after day? For the very highest performing radio programmers, it’s not about micromanagement – it’s about support, collaboration, and creating space to take creative swings.

Ahead of Radio Ink Magazine’s August issue spotlighting the Best Program Directors in Radio, we asked honorees to share their best strategies for keeping teams motivated.

Spoiler: It involves fewer meetings and more birthdays.

“Simply to be supportive. We have veteran, expert on-air and off-air talent across the board here in Philly. My job is to support them in their drive to be successful in any way I can while providing additional perspective and the occasional guardrails.”

“Being collaborative with new idea generation. Great ideas can come from anyone in the building. Always being willing to say yes to making those ideas a reality. Whether it’s on air, or a new event or promotion. Creating an environment that empowers and supports the air staff and talent and gives them the freedom to be who they are and to perform. Radio remains very viable, very personal, and provides instant feedback that is extremely motivating to the team.”

“Always making sure we have contests and events going on with the radio stations and never sitting idly for too long, where the day-to-day becomes monotonous. Letting the on-air staff be themselves & experiment with content. Along with reminding them of the impact the stations have on the community. Of course, always celebrating birthdays and special events in-house.”

