A Landmark Court Decision Paves the Way for Radio Relief

(By Curtis LeGeyt, President and CEO, National Association of Broadcasters)

Last week, local broadcasters secured a major legal victory and a long-overdue regulatory course correction.

In a landmark decision, the US Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit struck down a rule that blocks local television stations from owning more than one of the top-four-rated outlets in a market. The court found the FCC’s rationale for maintaining this rule was “arbitrary,” “unsupported by the record,” and relied on outdated assumptions.

And while the court stopped short of eliminating the decades-old radio ownership restrictions, the ruling teed up the FCC to move forward with additional ownership reform.

This is welcome news. For more than two decades, NAB and broadcasters across the country have fought to bring common-sense reform to outdated ownership rules. Broadcasters need modernized rules to compete, invest in local journalism, and continue serving our communities with the trusted news and vital information they depend on every day.

This court decision marks a significant step forward for local stations by affirming what NAB has long argued: the FCC’s Quadrennial Review process is a deregulatory mandate, not simply a vehicle for the FCC to sit on its hands or to impose new restrictions. This opinion makes clear that the FCC has both authority and the obligation to update its rules to reflect today’s competitive realities.

FCC Chairman Carr applauded the court ruling and has signaled he will prioritize deregulation in the 2022 Quadrennial Review. Chairman Carr has also called this a “break glass moment” for local broadcasters and has made empowering local stations a priority.

Local radio stations operate in a vastly different world than they did even 10 years ago, let alone in the 1990s when many of these regulations were written. Yet, past FCCs have failed to modernize these limits, leaving radio stations at a severe disadvantage as they try to compete with streaming platforms, podcasts, and digital giants.

That is unacceptable. Local radio stations are at the heart of our communities. We deliver trusted local news, amplify diverse voices, provide a platform for civic dialogue, and keep Americans informed when it matters most – especially during times of emergency. In many rural and underserved areas, radio remains a primary source of reliable, real-time information. Our stations don’t just entertain, we save lives, connect neighbors, and serve as a critical part of our public safety infrastructure. And at this point, we do all of this despite arbitrary and unjust ownership restrictions, not because of them.

NAB’s priority is ensuring all stations can compete on a level playing field. That means engaging on every front, from legal challenges and FCC proceedings to mobilizing broadcasters, local communities, and policymakers in Congress. Through sustained advocacy, including grassroots outreach and public education, we are fighting for rules that reflect today’s media landscape and allow stations to expand our service, strengthen local programming, and meet the unique needs of the communities we call home.

We are grateful to the thousands of stations across the country that are supporting NAB’s campaign by airing spots. This has resulted in tens of thousands of emails from local stations, viewers and listeners, social media posts, and engagements with lawmakers reinforcing our message.



NAB will continue pushing until every local broadcaster is given a fair shot to compete. This victory shows what’s possible. Now it’s time to finish the job.

Curtis LeGeyt is the President and CEO of the National Association of Broadcasters. He serves as the chief advocate for America’s free, local radio broadcasters.