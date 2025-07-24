Women To Watch: Kira Kathleen; Y107, Columbia

Kira Kathleen is Assistant Program Director and Afternoon Host at Zimmer Communications’ Y107 (KTXY) in Columbia, MO. She also hosts nights on the cluster’s Clear 99 (KCLR). Her long-term goal is to become a Program Director.

As a Las Vegas native, she got her start in the business as a street teamer and part-time on-air personality at 98.5 KLUC. Then the pandemic hit. After the dust settled, she crossed the street to work at Lotus Broadcasting as a receptionist, administrative assistant, and sports producer. She moved to Allentown, PA, in February of 2022 to do Cat Country 96 mornings until August 2024. She spent a short time in Cincinnati, OH, from August to November 2024 and was laid off due to budget cuts.

That’s how she ended up in her current role. She’s been at Y100 since March of this year. To her, radio has been quite a whirlwind so far for reasons that have very little to do with her. But she says it’s been a valuable learning experience. “Radio and media in general are all about networking,” Kira says. “Network as much as possible. Radio is such a small world, and everyone knows somebody that knows somebody. That is one of my favorite things about the industry – we are so close-knit.”

Kira was fortunate enough to become an Alliance for Women in Media (AWM) Mentee from 2024 to 2025. “Judging the AWM Gracie Awards and being able to be introduced to so much talent in the industry in various forms (radio, podcasting, video, tv, etc.) was pretty amazing,” she admits. ”Side note: seeing Carol Burnett accept the Gracie Lifetime Achievement Award last May was kinda cool…”

“The challenging thing about radio is that over the last couple of years, I have found myself losing who I truly am,” Kira reflects. “What do I like outside of radio? Who am I outside of the studio? Moving to multiple different cities in a short amount of time also provides a sense of loneliness and uncertainty. Moving away from friends, family, and outside of a comfort zone. Anyone who has moved for work can understand.”

“The things that have helped throughout this journey are a strong support system and the ability to adjust and find comfort in new places. I am lucky and grateful to have incredible and patient friends, family, mentors, and peers. Remember that you are more than a title, station, building, or brand. Remember to take time FOR yourself WITH yourself. Do what you love, be with who you love, and get to know YOU.”

“I have learned to be vulnerable and not put on a mask of who I am. I can be myself wholeheartedly. Everyone can be. I also believe that everyone has a voice, and I want to help them use it for good and for positive change.”

What exactly is the industry missing right now? “The industry is constantly evolving,” says Kira. “There is still a sense of being closed off to change. We need to fix that, and we need to ensure that new talent (in all departments) know that they have the potential to grow and excel within the evolution of the industry. It’s crucial! They want to gain knowledge and experience. They want to be a part of the conversation. New talent deserve a place at the table, and they deserve to be shown that (not just told). There is so much passion, let’s give them the opportunity to succeed.”

When it comes to social media, “It’s an easy place to get lost in,” says Kira. “You can get lost in other people’s perceptions, thoughts, ideas, and appearances. It’s a great tool to interact and connect, but make sure to not be in your head about ‘perfection’ or being ‘the best.’ There is no such thing.”

What kind of impact does Kira want to have on her listeners? “They are the reason why we all do what we do. I want to be able to shine a light in times of darkness and be the laugh they needed that day. We as an industry hold the power to create and spread greatness, positivity, and kindness in the world. Do it!”

“In the meantime, I will continue to get to know myself, in a new place where I feel confident and able to excel. Not only at work as an afternoon/night host and programmer, but as a person too. I’m excited to explore this new chapter and see what is next for me.”

Follow Kira Kathleen @kirakradio on all social media.