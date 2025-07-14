ZipRecruiter Climbs, Home Depot Cools After July 4 Radio Ad Push

Following the Independence Day holiday bump, radio ad volume saw a modest reshuffling as several brands adjusted their placements in the post-July 4 cooldown. ZipRecruiter made the biggest upward move of the week, jumping from #9 to #2.

Progressive retained the top position in Media Monitors’ Spot Ten Radio rankings. Upside held steady at #3, remaining a consistent presence among value-driven advertisers. Grainger made a strong re-entry into the top ten at #4. Meanwhile, The Home Depot sank to #5 after a strong pre-holiday run.

While summer promotions wind down, the top five brands show a balanced mix of service, supply, and savings-oriented categories—an indicator that advertisers are shifting gears toward autumn priorities.