It’s Not Only What You Learn, It’s What You Do

Sales success isn’t found in books or seminars – it’s built in the trenches.

While learning is useful, true progress comes from preparation, relentless outreach, in-person meetings, and consistent value delivery. It’s showing up with solutions, even when there’s no immediate gain for you.

Trust is earned over time by being present, helpful, and honest, especially when you don’t profit. That effort compounds. Each follow-up, every visit, and every small act of service lays the foundation for long-term relationships.

No relationship often means no sale. This isn’t new, but it is becoming more common with our radio reps. Things have become less personal. If you think that is a compliment, it isn’t.

Sales is not about inspiration — it’s about execution. The reps who win aren’t always the smartest; they’re the most consistent in doing the hard, unglamorous work that lays the groundwork and creates relationship that matters. You know – it’s how you make people feel.

Have you done the math? What do you want to earn in the next 12 months?

Are you willing to make enough in-person sales calls to support that level of income?

Do you research your prospects before you see them? Are you up on the trends impacting them right now? Do you know their industry?

Are you armed with material that gives them intel, ideas, and opportunities beyond what is considered to be your job?

I often talk about using creativity in sales, showing clients things they haven’t seen before and cannot unsee. Trust me – there isn’t enough creativity with sellers.

Are you good at listening? You don’t get the opportunity to listen unless you get close. This is your job. How do you get close? Be creative.

Most sellers get the opportunities. Interestingly, most sales teams are no longer big enough to see every business that could become an excellent advertiser. Dear sales rep, that means you have enough opportunity week after week if you want it.

The real question each of us has to answer is this one. Are you willing to pay the price to achieve your sales goals?

