Glass Half Full? Radio Sellers Split on Industry Future, Says CSS

As the radio industry looks to expand digital offerings, diversify revenue, and compete in a volatile advertising environment, a new report finds that many sales departments are feeling the strain between leadership optimism and frontline realities.

The Center for Sales Strategy’s 6th annual Media Sales Report, compiled from two nationwide surveys of sales managers and salespeople, paints a complex portrait of lean teams under pressure, evolving compensation expectations, and a growing disconnect between leadership vision and staff sentiment.

Perhaps the most striking tension in the 2025 report is what researchers call the “vision gap.” While 73% of sales managers say they’re optimistic about the future of the media sales industry, only 50% of sellers agree – a 12-point decline from just four years ago. Still, 64% of sellers say their company is a great place for salespeople to work.

Sales departments remain lean across the board. Nearly 60% of managers report overseeing teams of fewer than 10 sellers, with 30% managing just 1–5 people. Despite these small footprints, 73% of sales managers say they plan to grow their teams this year. Only 2.5% expect to reduce headcount.

After a year off, hiring returned to the top spot as the biggest challenge for managers, but it isn’t the singular pain point it once was. In 2023, 65% of managers cited recruitment as their most difficult challenge. By 2025, that number has dropped to 38%. But that relief is offset by growing pressure elsewhere: 32% now say their top struggle is new business development – a clear indicator that revenue goals are rising even as staff capacity lags.

Manager–seller relationships appear to be a saving grace. Sixty-two percent of sellers say they feel supported “all the time,” and 64% say they feel valued at that same level. However, roughly one-third report only sometimes feeling supported or valued, and a smaller group reports “rarely” or “never.”

Another major trend shaping the radio sales landscape is the rapid shift in compensation expectations. In 2024, 38% of salespeople said they preferred a 100% commission model. Just one year later, that number has been nearly cut down to 20%. Meanwhile, those who want more than 50% of their pay guaranteed have more than doubled, jumping from 22% to 46% in a single year.

The full report is available now through CSS.