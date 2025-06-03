iHeartMedia Unites Georgia and South Carolina Under Tatum

iHeartMedia has appointed Bobby Tatum as Area President for its newly consolidated South Carolina-Georgia region, expanding his oversight to include 67 radio stations across Charleston, Columbia, Myrtle Beach, Florence, Savannah, Augusta, and more markets.

Starting as an Account Executive in Greensboro, NC, in 2007, Tatum has gone on to serve as Local Sales Manager, General Sales Manager, and Senior Vice President of Sales in Columbia, SC. In 2018, he was named Market President in Savannah, Georgia, before advancing to Area President for multiple Georgia markets.

iHeartMedia Division President Shosh Abromovich said, “I am incredibly excited to share that Bobby Tatum will be overseeing our newly formed South Carolina-Georgia Area as Area President. With 18 years of dedication to iHeartMedia, Bobby brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of our markets. Bobby has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and vision. We’re excited for what’s ahead under his guidance.”

Tatum stated, “I am thrilled to work directly with the South Carolina team again. Combining the Georgia and South Carolina markets creates a powerful opportunity to continue to build momentum and even bigger successes. With the incredible talent and strong leadership in these markets, this is going to be an amazing next chapter for all of us.”